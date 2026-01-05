Where do you live?

We live in Sydney.

How often do you visit the Myrtleford area?

This is our first visit. We're staying in Beechworth and wanted to explore the wider area.

What do you do for a living?

P: I'm a teacher.

I: I'm a nurse.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I: I like going to the gym. We both like reading and travelling: I'm Canadian, so we go on frequent trips to Canada.

P: I like reading and commenting in the paper. I'm addicted to online chess. I also like gardening.

What do you think makes the area unique?

I: The town is very well kept, it's very pretty.

P: Here in the country, you're out of the hustle and bustle of city life. We like the way the town is nestled in the mountains. We love the roses here: where we live, they grow with mildew on them, but here they grow very well.

What are you most looking forward to doing in the area?

P: Relaxing, walking around and sight-seeing. We hope to drop into a new café every day. An alpine trip was very attractive to us; holidaying in a place away from the seaside, with no sand between our toes and no huge crowds of people to content with.