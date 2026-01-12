Nationals’ MP for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, says the Victorian government should be “deeply ashamed” as Victoria battles a catastrophic bushfire crisis after “repeated warnings about emergency services under-resourcing were ignored”.

With fires continuing to burn across the state, claiming a life, destroying hundreds of homes and buildings, killing livestock and displacing entire communities, Mr McCurdy said on Monday that concerns about cuts to emergency services funding and capability have been raised time and time again.

“For years, our CFA volunteers have been screaming that they are under-resourced, under-supported and stretched to breaking point,” he said.

“Instead of listening, Labor pressed ahead with a new emergency services tax while quietly stripping funding from the very agencies Victorians rely on in moments like this.

“More than 30 fires remain active across Victoria, including major blazes in the North East, with some expected to burn for weeks.

“Communities in Longwood, Walwa, Katamatite, Harcourt, Natimuk and many others have been left devastated.

“This government talks a lot about emergency preparedness, but its actions tell a very different story.

“You cannot tax Victorians more, cut real frontline funding, and then pretend everything is fine when the state is on fire.”

Mr McCurdy said the government’s refusal to be transparent about emergency services funding has left volunteers, firefighters and communities paying the price.

“One life lost is one too many,” he said.

“Homes are gone, livestock have been destroyed, families are traumatised.

“Victorians deserve leadership that takes emergency services seriously, not spin, denial and excuses.”

Mr McCurdy said while regional communities are once again showing extraordinary courage and resilience, they should never have been put in this position.

“The Nationals will continue to fight for restored funding, full transparency and genuine respect for the volunteers and professionals who protect lives, homes and communities when it matters most,” he said.