Specialist rappel firefighters and fire-bombing aircraft helped contain a fire sparked by lightning in a remote part of Mount Buffalo National Park last week.

Nearby residents noticing smoke alerted authorities to the fire last Wednesday.

A DEECA Hume spokesperson said specialist rappel firefighters based at the Ovens airbase were inserted into the fire ground in the Mount Buffalo National Park - Mount McLeod area, which was not accessible by vehicle.

Additional firefighters also hiked into the fire ground, with fire-bombing aircraft operating overhead to support ground crews to contain the fire in the steep, rocky terrain.

The blaze was contained to 0.18 hectares in size, with firefighters continuing to patrol the fire, which does not pose a threat to the community.

Mount McLeod camp ground has reopened to campers.

CFA Ovens Valley Group Officer, Brett Michie, said it is important for residents and visitors to remain vigilant.

"It's great people have notified the authorities when there have been dry lightning storms the last few weeks," he said.

"It's a good reminder to check the daily fire danger rating system and for everyone to review their fire plans.

"We have an elevated fire danger this week- particularly Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to the heatwave.

"Perhaps leave the whipper-snippering or operating heavy machinery on your properties until the weather cools a bit."