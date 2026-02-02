This year for Mount Beauty Secondary College began with all staff members returning for a day of professional learning on Tuesday, 27 January, before all students returned the following day.

Principal Simone Roy said staff looked forward to welcoming the new year 7 students, with building improvements on campus set to be completed before students and staff returned to classrooms.

"We have had two building projects in action since last year, funded by the Department of Education," she said.

"Our toilet upgrades through the Minor Capital Works Fund [looked] like they [were] close to being complete for the first day students return, with painting and final touches going on over the [Australia Day] long weekend.

"We have also had some upgrades to assist with accessibility through an accessibility funding grant and this will be completed for the start of school."

The college's upcoming school events include the Family Welcome BBQ in week three on Tuesday, 10 February, followed by our house swimming sports on Wednesday, 11 February.

In order to get the year 7s to know their peers better, they are scheduled to head off on camp during week five, 23 to 27 February, as well as the year 9s to their Future Makers program who are out for week five and six.

"2026 will be a great year and as always, there will be a lot of learning, lots of fun and the year will go by quickly," Ms Roy said.