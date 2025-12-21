Final preparations are going smoothly ahead of this January's Myrtleford Bush Market.

Drop by the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve on Friday, 2 January, to stretch your legs after the Christmas and New Year's break and explore the best produce, trinkets, handicrafts and other wares the region has to offer.

"We're hosting our bush market a little earlier this year, literally," market co-ordinator, Melanie Dymond said.

"Site booking registrations are still rolling in, but we've got music booked for the day, a variety of foods, clothes and other merchandise stalls lined up.

"We get a good number and variety of stalls; our stall holders all look forward to being at the market.

"We just need a good weather day on our side and it’ll be a great market."

The Myrtleford Bush Market is open to the public from 9am to 2pm, with parking available on site.

A gold-coin donation upon entry will go towards the With One Voice Choir, who are managing the parking for the day.

The bush market is a plastic-bag-free event: BYO bags.