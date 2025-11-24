A new program being conducted by Sport North East aims to link willing volunteers with local sports clubs - for the ongoing benefit of all.

The Sport Volunteer Matching Program is seeking not only volunteers, but clubs keen to take on new helpers, and local agencies who may be able to help identify potential participants, in a partnership which directs enthusiastic support to the places it's most needed.

It comes amid something of a drought of volunteers, accentuated by the pandemic, which has left many clubs struggling to fill roles required to help them operate.

Clare O'Sullivan from Sport North East, a department of The Centre in Wangaratta, said the program was aimed at increasing the volunteer workforce through connections, matching and support to clubs.

The program kicked off in January, and so far has 16 clubs on board, with 15 volunteers placed in a range of clubs, from AFL/netball to pickleball, bowls and tennis, across the Alpine, Wangaratta, Indigo, Wodonga and Towong local government areas.

"It's helping to reduce burnout, as a lot of clubs have the same people covering roles week in/week out," Clare said.

"From the point of view of referral agencies, it's a chance for job seekers to gain skills they can offer in paid employment; for instance, they may be seeking work in hospitality, and have the opportunity to work in a club canteen and gain a reference from the club.

"For newcomers to town, including the culturally and linguistically diverse community, it's a great opportunity to connect in a new environment, with sporting clubs a great way to get involved in regional areas.

"For those who may be unsure about moving into a new situation, we can offer support and guidance as they settle into a volunteer role, so that they feel more confident.

"Time involvement can be anything from half an hour a month, and there could be an opportunity to share responsibilities - for instance, someone may be happy to cook the barbie, while someone else has time to pick up the sausages beforehand.

"The nature of involvement can differ, with the program so far recruiting people who have been placed as an assistant coach, a canteen manager, a social media person and a groundskeeper.

"A lot of clubs are crying out for digital support with newsletters and social media, and there may be people with those skills who could lend them where they are needed.

"First aid skills are also always an important skill to have around a sporting club.

"We want to work with local clubs to find out what they need, and then find the people who can help."

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Sport Volunteer Matching Program is encouraged to contact Clare O'Sullivan at clare.osullivan@thecentre.vic.edu.au