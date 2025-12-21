Alpine Shire councillors have been appointed to a range of key committees, boards and other delegate responsibilites for the next 12 months.

Alpine Shire Mayor Cr Sarah Nicholas and deputy mayor Cr Gareth Graham are on the Municipal Association of Victoria committee.

Cr John Andersen in on the Alpine Children’s Services Inc. committee.

Councillors Dave Byrne and Peter Smith are on Alpine Shire Council's audit and risk committee.

Councillors Jean-Pierre Ronco and Noah Tanzen are representatives on the Alpine Resilience Partnership.

Councillors Graham and Andersen are on the Goulburn Murray Climate Alliance committee.

Mayor Nicholas, deputy mayor Graham and Cr Andersen are on the CEO employment and remuneration committee.

Mayor Nicholas also sits on the Hume Region local government network, Local Government Forum for Taungurung and Rural Councils Victoria (RVC).

Deputy Mayor Graham will sit on the North-East Local Government Waste and Recovery Forum.