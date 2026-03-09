The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) is inviting applications from Landcare groups and environmental volunteers, for the Victorian Government Landcare Grants totaling $3.55 million to fund projects making a difference to enhance and protect Victoria’s great outdoors.

Groups can apply for grants of up to $20,000 for projects and $500 for support, from now until 23 April.

Last year 509 Landcare and environmental groups across the state shared in $3.56 million in grants, helping fund on-ground works, community education and engagement activities, group development and small grants supporting administrative functions including insurance, incorporation and operational costs.

Grants are available to all Victorian Landcare and environmental volunteer groups, including Landcare and Friends groups, Conservation Management Networks, committees of management, and Traditional Owner or Aboriginal groups and organisations working on Country.

For more information, visit environment.vic.gov.au/grants/victorian-landcare-grants