Myrtleford's iconic annual Italian Festival 'La Fiera', will be an even bigger party when it returns from Friday, 15 May to Sunday, 17 May, as it will mark a major milestone, with the much-loved festival celebrating 18 years.

La Fiera has grown from a small community celebration into one of regional Victoria’s most anticipated Italian cultural festivals, drawing visitors from across Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and further afield to experience authentic food, wine, music and the Italian spirit.

Now marking 18 years, the festival is set to embrace the milestone with the same ingredients it has been known for: regional Italian flavours, local hospitality and a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, all while introducing new experiences and entertainers for 2026.

“La Fiera turning 18 is something we’re incredibly proud of," event convener, John Reynolds-Smith said.

“It’s a testament to the leadership of the Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce and the commitment of our volunteers, our sponsors, the community and the visitors who come back year after year.

"This year we’ll be celebrating the journey while keeping the festival fresh, fun and full of Italian energy...after all, we are turning 18.”

The highlight of the La Fiera weekend is 'La Festa' held on Saturday, 16 May, which includes local Italian clubs ('Circoli' in Italian) showcasing traditional dishes from their regions, offering the opportunity to taste authentic Italian food passed down through generations.

Alongside the Circoli, festival goers can expect new flavours, the return of much-loved performers and some new faces on stage, along with crowd favourite roasting chestnuts.

Festival organisers are encouraging visitors to make the most of the weekend by arriving early and stay longer, turning La Fiera into not just a weekend but into a full autumn getaway.

The festival’s program will be released mid-March, including ticketing information and event details.

While the schedule is still being finalised, organisers promise a lively, party-like atmosphere across the weekend, reflecting the festival’s milestone year.

“La Fiera has not just been about food and entertainment,” Mr Reynolds-Smith said.

“It’s about sharing Italian culture and stories, and a Festa for friends and family spending time together.

"This year’s program will reflect that spirit, with something Italian for attendees and visitors of all ages.”

From its beginnings as a small gathering in 2009, La Fiera has become a signature autumn event for the region.

More information, including the full program and ticket details, will be available from mid-March at: www.lafiera.com.au and via La Fiera’s social media channels.