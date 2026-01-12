The bushfires within the North East, and across Victoria, have been an unwelcomed start to 2026.

The loss of at least one human life, countless livestock and wildlife, properties and homes, and impacts on thousands of people in directly affected communities is heartbreaking.

The feeling with our own community has been ominous, particularly with the presence of the enormous pyrocumulus cloud as well as periods of dense smoke from the Walwa/Corryong fire.

With the forecast predicting more hot and dry weather in the coming days, residents in the North East are urged to remain vigilant.

It is crucial to have a bushfire survival plan in place, clear any debris from around your property, and ensure that you have adequate firefighting equipment on hand.

As we navigate through the summer months, it is vital that we work together to protect our community.

By staying informed, being prepared, and looking out for one another, we can help reduce the impact of bushfires and extreme heat on our region.

Let's all do our part to stay safe and support one another during this challenging time.

In an emergency, the ABC will broadcast regular warnings on ABC radio.

Further information, including maps of emergency warnings can be found on the ABC emergency page.

For warnings in Victoria, visit www.emergency.vic.gov.au