Myrtleford Bowls Club has recently installed a new audio-visual projector in its clubrooms, thanks to a grant from the GROW Myrtleford+ community fund.

Club president, Graeme Piazza, said the new equipment will have "innumerable uses" and help facilitate smoother operation during future club gatherings.

"We had an old projector, but because it was so old, there was very little we could do with it," he said.

"The advertising for all our sponsors wasn't coming up on the screen very well at all and we couldn't face-time, which would've been handy when we were chasing up funding for our upcoming synthetic green.

"Now, not only is there a better picture with the new projector, but we can also use it for coaching and following the journey of our members at other greens.

"We have some ladies who are currently club champions playing in Tasmania, so we can now (watch these games) through YouTube using the new equipment."

Members of GROW Myrtleford + and its parent body Into Our Hands Foundation visited the clubrooms last Friday to see the equipment in action.

Into Our Hands vice chairperson, Fiona Nicholls, told club members Grow Myrtleford+ is an organisation run completely by volunteers, designed to raise funds within the community, to redirect back into the community groups of Myrtleford.

"It's really fabulous to be able to provide grants to organisations, (to) support their passion for whatever their particular project would be," she said.

"The vibrancy of Myrtleford is absolutely supported by all the different small, little interest groups of the community and it's just wonderful to be able to have the ability to support those organisations.

"The bowls club is one of several community groups who applied during this year's Grow Myrtleford+ grants round.

"(They now have) a projector and an iPad to use (with) the appropriate connection technology, to enable it to be fast, efficient and visible from all areas of the clubroom."

Ms Nicholls said the Into Our Hands Foundation has redirected approximately $880,000 back into the local community since the organisation began.

"To be able to support the Myrtleford community, we'll always need to continue to raise funds and we have a couple of different avenues to do so," she said.

"We have an End Of Financial Year drive to raise funds and we also have a gold-coin-donation to our Twilight Carols in December; which is one of our major community events.

"(Our goal is) to promote strong community cohesion and engagement and the (support) from the community is just fabulous.

"People can also donate any time."

For more information, visit: https://intoourhandsfoundation.com.au/