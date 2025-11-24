The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) and the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation (ARLF) says this month's launch of the Future Drought Fund’s Communities Program, funded by the Australian government, could provide much needed grants to benefit communities across the North East.

The program has $36 million available over the next three years to support agriculture-dependent communities across remote, rural, and regional Australia to prepare for drought by building and maintaining their social resilience.

The first two granting elements - Small Network Grants and the Regional Drought Resilience Plan Social Outcome Grants - opened on 5 November, with locally-based not-for-profit organisations in the North East LGAs of Alpine, Indigo, Wangaratta, Wodonga, Towong, Benalla, Mansfield and Strathbogie are among those able to apply.

Small Network Grants of up to $50,000 and RDRP Social Outcome Grants of up to $100,00 are available to support activities that strengthen professional, social or community networks; host community events; run training workshops; upgrade small-scale community infrastructure or facilitate professional, personal or leadership development.

Natalie Egleton, FRRR’s chief executive officer, said the programs aim to support people to be better skilled, informed, connected and resourced, so they can draw upon these strengths in times of drought.

"For community groups, this preparedness work will enable them to have greater capacity and access to the rights resources and support that their communities need, when they need them,” Ms Egleton said.

For more details on the programs go to https://frrr.org.au/funding/fdf-communities/