Join the Ovens Landcare Network and the Rural City of Wangaratta for a screening of the new documentary 'Future Council'.

The film highlights how millions of children around the world are frustrated by the dire lack of action to protect the planet and their future and until now, their only avenue to express these concerns has been protesting on the streets.

In 'Future Council', director Damon Gameau ('2040', 'That Sugar Film'), takes eight children on an epic adventure across Europe in a school bus powered by biofuel.

Their mission is to better understand the planet’s predicament, explore solutions and, most importantly, take the conversation from the streets, into the boardrooms of some of the world’s largest polluters and most influential companies.

Their bold, hopeful journey leads to the creation of a Future Council: young changemakers working with big business to shape a better world.

The screening will take place this Friday, 13 March at the Oxley Public Hall with a barbeque dinner provided.

An entry fee of $5 per person is required, or $10 per family.

Booking is essential, via: https://events.humanitix.com/future-council-oxley