Mountain View Children's Centre in Myrtleford farwelled long-serving teacher, Shaneen Mills, at her retirement morning tea party last Wednesday, 17 December.

After 38 years in the early childhood education sector and over 10 years educating the children of Myrtleford, Shaneen said working in a pre-school is a really important job as the role helps build the children's social and emotional foundation.

"Over the last two years, I've worked with a gorgeous group of children and another educator, Debi," she said.

"I thought it was time to leave because when I first started as a teacher, the children used to call me 'Mummy' by mistake, but now they call me 'Nanna'.

"The best part about working with childcare is I've been able to build genuine, two-way and respectful relationships with the three-, four and five-year-olds.

"They're old enough to form genuine and authentic relationships with you.

"They know things about me and occasionally say something like, 'Shaneen, you really like wombats, don't you?'

"It's great to see the progress they make as they grow and develop; and enjoy being part of the program you're teaching.

"Then at the end of the year, they go off to school and the next step on their educational journey."

Shaneen said she will work on a few projects at her property near Beechworth with her newfound free time.

"I'll also do a little bit of travelling," she said.

"My children live in Sydney and Melbourne, so I'll be able to visit them more often and I also hope to go on some overseas trips over the next few years.

"I'd like to acknowledge the Alpine Children Services, which I've been a part of for the past 15 years.

"There's been huge growth within that sector, across all three of our centres."