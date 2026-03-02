Myrtleford Town Garage Sale (MTGS) committee members are busy finalising preparations ahead of this Saturday's town-wide event, which is this year raising funds for Victoria Police Legacy.

The Myrtleford Visitor Information Centre and Neighbourhood Centre will both act as the event hub, with breakfast rolls and site maps available for attendees at the start of the morning and five indoor tables set up for the event.

So far, 13 residential sites are participating, however additional last-minute sites may be listed before registrations close at 3pm today, (Wednesday, 4 March), and not-for-profits Myrtleford Hospital Op Shop, St Paul's Anglican Church and Myrtleford Community Garden are also in.

The MTGS committee said it was thrilled funds raised from the event will be donated to Victorian Police Legacy, organised by local youth Connor McEwan, to create a lasting memorial at Bright Police Station for Senior Constable Vadim De Waart-Hottart and Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, who were killed in the line of duty at Porepunkah last August.

“We’re excited about this year’s MTGS, not just because we had an incredible amount of positive feedback, more than generous donations from businesses and support for Connor’s chosen charity; but also because a 15-year-old has shown age does not matter if you want to make a difference," a committee spokesperson said.

"Connor did not just ask for financial support; he is 100 per cent involved in the organisation and running of this year’s Myrtleford Town Garage Sale.

"The response has been amazing: businesses have donated over $2100 worth of items and vouchers to the raffle.

"There have also been five private donations plus a $600 donation from Connor's sports team and a former teacher at his college.

"He has made us realise our local youth can have an incredibly positive impact on the community and if they have a vision, they can achieve more than we have in the last few years.

"We’re hoping he will be the first of many teenagers who will work with the MTGS to support a charity they believe in."

The MTGS will take place throughout Myrtleford this Saturday from 8am to 3pm.

For more information or to offer your support, view the MTGS's Facebook page or email: myrtlefordtgs@gmail.com