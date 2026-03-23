The Alpine Shire Council's 'Emergency Dashboard' is now available to residents and visitors to the region.

It acts as an online hub to link site visitors to relevant agencies and emergency broadcasters, as well as providing official statewide information about emergency incidents and planned and unplanned disruptions.

It also displays the social media feeds for a number of key organisations, including VicEmergency, VICSES, CFA, so community members can see updates as they are posted.

Importantly, these social media feeds do not require people to log in to view the most recent posts.

The Emergency Dashboard is freely accessible on council's website by visiting https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/emergency