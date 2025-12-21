Myrtleford's second annual Twilight Carols saw a change of venue, moving from the Piazza to the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve after torrential rain throughout the afternoon and evening on Sunday, 21 December, threatened to put a dampener on proceedings.

As carols were sung by Tracy Hamilton and the local With One Voice Choir, some children ventured outside the Richardson Pavilion to dance in the rain which sporadically descended throughout the evening.

Grow Myrtleford+ chairperson and vice chair of Into Our Hands community foundation, Fiona Nicholls, said it was fabulous to see well over 250 people in attendance across all ages.

"Tonight is very much a family event; that's what Christmas is all about," she said.

"It's great to see so many people bring their young children to enjoy the carols.

"Attendees have been so adaptable with the change of venue.

"I'd love to thank all the committee members from Grow Myrtleford+ who helped to organise our program, set up the decorations and line up our amazing sponsors.

"Events like this only come together through community participation.

"All the proceeds from our sponsors and gold-coin-donation entries from tonight will go back to fund future community projects."

In between the holiday hymns, proceedings took a pause to light a candle for participants to remember all those lost this year.

"Together we remembered the lives lost, both in the public sphere and personally," Ms Nicholls said.

"A candle symbolises bringing light into the world for future generations, which is also what Christmas is about."

Throughout the evening, both children and adults alike were on the look-out for Father Christmas and it wasn't long before he and his two elves arrived in a flame-red fire engine, courtesy of the Myrtleford CFA.

Santa was soon lost in a sea of children, who wished him a merry Christmas and received a lolly bag.