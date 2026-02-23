The Victorian government has set a daily bag limit of nine ducks per hunter for the 2026 duck hunting season.

The season length, as set out in the government’s Wildlife (Game) Regulations 2024, remains unchanged – opening at 8am on Wednesday, 18 March 2026 and closing 30 minutes after sunset on Monday, 8 June.

The daily hunting times are from 8am until 30 minutes after sunset for the first five days, then from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset for the remainder of the season.

Seven game duck species can be hunted - Pacific Black Duck, Grey Teal, Chestnut Teal, Wood Duck, Mountain Duck, Hardhead and Pink-eared Duck.

The Game Management Authority (GMA) said the nine bird bag limit has been informed by modelling undertaken as part of Adaptive Harvest Management for game ducks in Victoria, which is now being used to inform sustainable duck hunting arrangements each year.

A GMA spokesperson said all hunters must have a valid game licence and firearms licence before hunting ducks in Victoria.

“As a condition of licence to hunt gamebirds in Victoria, all new and renewing Victorian gamebird licence applicants must complete an online education program,” the spokesperson said.

“New duck hunters must also successfully complete the Waterfowl Identification Test.”

The GMA and Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action will monitor wetlands in the lead up to and during the season and where warranted, hunting may be further regulated at some wetlands, and some wetlands may be closed to hunting to protect concentrations of threatened species or breeding waterbirds.

Hunters are being reminded to regularly monitor the GMA website for updates to wetland closures and other management actions.

GMA game officers, Victoria Police and authorised officers from partner agencies will patrol wetlands across Victoria to ensure people act in a safe and responsible manner.

Details of the 2026 duck season are available on the GMA website at Duck season arrangements.