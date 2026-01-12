Harrietville's Tavare Park was teeming with hundreds of market attendees last Sunday, 11 January, as they looked for a unique gift, sampled some fine, locally-grown produce or stopped by for a cup of coffee, as the Harrietville Historical Society hosted the town's bush market for another year.

Harrietville Historical Society president, Robyn Downey, said they decided not to cancel the market, as luckily there was no direct threat of fire to the region.

"We had a very successful market this year," she said.

"Everything worked really well and it was a good break for everyone from the heatwave last week.

"We felt very lucky after hearing the reports of our neighbours in the North East.

"It was quite smoky to start with, but also cold: my hands were frozen.

"We had 35 registered stallholders in the end...seven didn't attend, due to the fire threat and the need to protect their own properties.

"However, the stallholders I spoke to were very happy with their sales.

"One guy said even if he hadn't had a good day business-wise, he would have been very happy to be by the river and enjoy a day under shady trees."

Across the morning and early afternoon, hundreds of locals and visitors dropped in to the market, with approximately 200 people in Tavare Park during peak times.

"Our musician for the day, Vicki Joy Music set a really pleasant vibe," Ms Downey said.

"The local CFA were able to come down and we made sure they had a clear path to leave if they were needed.

"CFA members talked to market attendees, gave advice packages and a lot of kids had a turn on the hose.

"I'd like to thank all volunteers from the Harrietville Historical Society for their help to set everything up, make the market nice and pack up afterwards.

"We couldn't have a market without our volunteers; so a big thanks to all of the volunteers who came out and gave us their time and effort."

The HHS will host their Easter Market on Easter Sunday, 5 April.