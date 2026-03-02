Many hands made light work of the Myrtleford and District Landcare and Sustainability Group's (MDLS) Clean Up Australia Day working bee last Sunday.

More than 30 volunteers scanned for rubbish and other refuse along the Mosaic Trail to Nimmo Bridge; filling a number of sacks, collecting an impressive amount of scrap metal and even part of an old mattress, which had been underwater so long it was growing river weeds.

Event organiser, Claire Stock, said everyone stepped in to help out.

"There's a good mix of people here today and they've done some great work," she said.

"I'll send the report of our efforts in to the Clean Up Australia Day organisation to add to the Australia-wide statistics and the Alpine Shire Council are going to pick up what we've collected, to take to the Myrtleford landfill."

MDLS president, Paul Reser, said along with a lot of community members, they were happy to welcome back the local Scout group for the morning.

"We had a great representation of local Scouts, as we do every year," he said.

"They're always welcome and they were very good today.

"We started lunch early, because we know how hungry the Scouts get."

Mr Reser said Clean Up Australia Day is a very difficult event to organise, because Myrtleford is a very clean town overall.

While the older Scouts were away at Zombie Camp over the weekend, Scout leader Rachelle Verlin said the others who joined in the clean-up had a very good day.

"We found plenty of rubbish and we saw lots of wildlife," she said.

"One person saw a fish in the Ovens River and we even discovered a cicada shell."

MDLS member Ron Janas said for the amount of area covered during the morning, the lack of rubbish collected was a great positive.

"With the amount of tourists and visitors who walk the Mosaic Trail, it's really heartening to see people have picked up rubbish as they've gone along inspecting the environment," he said.

"When the water level gets down as far as it is today, this allows us to search for more rubbish we wouldn't otherwise have seen."