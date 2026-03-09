Alpine Shire Council is looking to develop a Carbon Offset Policy to determine how to continue to balance its greenhouse gas emissions generated in its corporate services and activities.

And community members are being invited to contribute their opinions and perspectives on appropriate methods to offset carbon in line with the Alpine Shire Climate Action Plan 2025-2029.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said the plan reflects council's ongoing focus on responsible environmental management and recognises the importance of taking practical steps to respond to the climate challenges facing the community.

She said council has been net-zero since 2023 and the community "can be proud we are one of the leaders in climate response in the local government sector and we are in a position to encourage others, from individuals to other organisations, to follow our example".

Cr Nicholas said while council has progressed on a number of actions - such as installing solar on its facilities, upgrading streetlights to LED technology and including electric vehicles in council's fleet - it does not currently have a policy which describes how to continue to achieve net-zero.

She said council has achieved net-zero by offsetting residual emissions, such as those from heavy, diesel-powered machinery, through investing in the planting of legally protected native forests in Australia via Greenfleet.

"Offsets are defined to ensure they are effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions," Cr Nicholas said.

"However, we want to develop a policy informed by our communities so we know our actions can be a gain for Alpine Shire reflecting what you want us to do for our region."

Community input is being sought to help develop a draft Carbon Offset Policy, which go back to the community for review and further feedback later in the year.

Community members can have their say by: completing a survey online via Engage Alpine or in-person at libraries in Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford; submit a written contribution by emailing info@alpineshire.vic.gov.au; or meet with council representatives at Howitt Park's Make it, Bake it, Grow it Market in Bright from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, 21 March.

For more information and to complete the online survey visit: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/carbon-offset-policy