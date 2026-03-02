The Alpine Shire Council invites the community to help shape a more inclusive future, with the draft Access and Inclusion Plan 2026–2029 now open for public feedback.

The draft plan outlines council’s proposed approach to improving accessibility and strengthening inclusion within its own services, facilities, systems and workplace practices.

It has been shaped through earlier engagement with residents, community organisations, service providers and council staff, with council now seeking final feedback before the plan is adopted.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said community voices are essential to ensuring the plan reflects real needs and priorities.

“This is the community’s plan and we want to hear from as many people as possible,” she said.

“Whether you’re a person with disability, a carer, a parent with a pram, an older resident or simply someone who cares about an inclusive Alpine Shire, we want your ideas and your feedback.”

The draft plan aims to ensure everyone can participate fully in community life and directly supports council’s responsibilities under the Victorian Disability Act 2006, the Disability Discrimination Act 1992 and the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2006.

The draft plan focuses on five priority areas:

1. Systems, attitudes and behaviours: inclusive policies, staff training and support for community accessibility grants.

2. Inclusive, accessible and safe communities: building assessments, planned upgrades and the involvement of people with disability in designs.

3. Employment and financial security: accessible hiring, recruitment and workplace adjustments.

4. Inclusive communication and digital services: improved website accessibility and clear emergency information.

5. Connection and advocacy: partnerships with advocacy groups and Alpine Health, plus transport and housing advocacy.

Community members can review the draft plan and provide feedback online by visiting: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/access-and-inclusion-plan

Printed copies of both the draft plan and the feedback forms can be found at council's customer service centre in Bright and libraries in Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford.

For further assistance call council on (03) 5755 0555.