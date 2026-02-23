One of this year's Clean Up Australia Day working bees, run by the Myrtleford and District Landcare and Sustainability Group Inc., is set for this Sunday, 1 March.

Community members are invited to join other environmentally-minded groups around the Alpine Shire and the nation, to do their part to keep Australia beautiful.

Attendees can meet at Apex Park from 9am, with the area towards Nimmo Bridge and along the Mosaic Trail in Landcare's sights this year.

Sturdy footwear and protective clothing are recommended, plus attendees should bring gloves and a garbage bag - Landcare will have these items available too.

The whole community is welcome, with the event to conclude with a free barbeque and morning tea served at 11am.

For more information visit the Myrtleford and District Landcare and Sustainability Group's Facebook page.