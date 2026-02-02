As schools around the shire welcomed newcomers for 2026, Myrtleford's P-12 College was no exception, with three new teachers and 45 new students to grace the college campus.

"This year we have already seen an increase in student enrolments, with an additional 20 students starting with us in term 1 across years 1-12, as well as our amazing 25 prep students who have started their learning journey with us," assistant principal, Adam Lindsay said.

"As we begin the new school year, our hopes for Myrtleford P–12 College are grounded in growth, connection and shared success.

"For our students, we hope this is a year of curiosity, confidence and progress: where every learner feels supported, challenged and proud of their achievements, both in and beyond the classroom.

"For our staff, we hope 2026 brings professional fulfilment, strong collaboration and the joy which comes from seeing young people thrive.

"We value the dedication, care and expertise our staff bring each day and hope they feel supported in their work and wellbeing.

"For our families, we hope for strong partnerships built on trust, open communication and shared goals.

"When schools and families work together, students benefit most.

"Above all, we hope this year continues to strengthen Myrtleford P–12 as a welcoming, inclusive and connected community: one where everyone feels they belong and can succeed."

The grade 3-4 classes will welcome Hayley Dodd as a new teacher, who has lived and worked in Mount Beauty for the past two years, after relocating from South Australia where she spent 20 years working as an educator.

"I am passionate about working with children and young people," Ms Dodd said.

"I am driven by a strong belief in helping every student develop confidence, resilience and a sense of pride in who they are and what they can achieve.

"I am very much looking forward to all 2026 will bring and to working in partnership with students, families and staff throughout the year."

Caitlin Conroy joins the faculty as a grade 5-6 teacher, who began her teaching career at Myrtleford P-12 College in 2017, before moving away in 2020 to pursue sporting opportunities.

"I am very excited to be back," she said.

"I am passionate about supporting students both academically and socially and I place a strong focus on helping students develop positive learning habits, resilience and a strong work ethic [to] support them not only at school, but throughout life.

"I look forward to working closely alongside families to support your child’s learning and wellbeing throughout the 2026 school year."

Kalian Barnes has been named as a new secondary science teacher, who returns to the college following a year of teaching in Tallangatta.

"I have previously worked as a naval architect in Melbourne and Perth before I spent 2022-24 retraining as a teacher to begin my education journey," Mr Barnes said.

"With my background in engineering, I specialise in helping students find success within the STEM fields.

"For the last five years the Ovens and Kiewa valleys have been a springboard for my love of nature, where I explore the air (paragliding), the water (fishing, surfing and diving) and the land (hiking, hunting and rock climbing)."