Fishing anglers from across the region are expected to converge on the Ovens catchment for the bi-annual Ovens River Challenge on 28 and 29 March.

The Australian Trout Foundation and Native Fish Australia are again partnering to conduct the free, family-friendly event, where all ages can participate and have some fishing fun.

Wangaratta Fly Fishing Club committee member and ATF organising representative, Bryan King, said anglers can fish any number of lakes, rivers and small tributaries that run into the Ovens River.

"Lake William Hovell and Lake Buffalo, the Ovens, King, Buffalo and Buckland rivers, and a number of small creeks can all be fished," he said.

"This is a catch and release event.

"All anglers, when they register, will receive a record card, ruler and identification token...any fish they catch will be placed next to the ruler to measure their length, with the token placed next to the fish, and a photo taken, prior to the fish being released.

"The photo evidence will be proof of catch and there will be approximately 15 attractive prizes for various fish captures, and there will also be a free draw for $1000 worth of gift cards in which all participants who register will qualify."

Mr King said Murray cod, rainbow and brown trout and yellowbelly are expected to be key species caught, with redfin, Macquarie perch and trout cod also likely.

"The event is also a Citizen Science Research Project for the Victorian Fisheries Authority, Australian Trout Foundation, Native Fish Australia and the Victorian Recreational Fishing Peak Body (VRFish).

"Anglers' record of all fish caught and released in the Ovens River catchment during the challenge will help authorities with planning for future fishery enhancements."

Mr King said despite the fairly dry summer, rainfall in the last week of February helped refresh the catchment and bolster stream flows, lifting optimism of improved fishing conditions.

Anglers - unless under the age of 18 or over the age of 70 - must hold a Victorian fishing licence to participate in the challenge and they are expect to abide by all sate regulations.

People can pre-register for the challenge at https://australiantroutfoundation.com.au/events/

All anglers must attend the registration station at the Nimmo Bridge Recreation Reserve at Myrtleford in order to receive a record card, ruler and identification token.

The station will be open on Friday, 26 March from 5pm until 8pm, and on Saturday, 27 March from 7am until 12 noon.

Fishing starts at midnight on Friday and all captures must be recorded with the organisers by midday on Sunday, 28 March.

A free barbecue lunch will be provided on Sunday afternoon, along with the presentation of the prizes.