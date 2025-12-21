The show went on, in Bright's Community Hall, as 'Carols in the Park' for this year was relocated to protect participants from the rain, last Sunday, 21 December.

Bright Rotary Club PR chair, Jenny Chellew, said with the storms that afternoon and evening,"it was just not possible to set up in Howitt Park".

"About mid-morning, we knew there was no chance, so we made the choice to move venues," she said.

"We did have a wet-weather plan in place and fortunately we were able to use it.

"The day before, for our Make-it, Bake-it, Grow-it Market, there was not a drop and went perfectly fine."

Carols in the Park event co-ordinator, Vicki Dornom, said while they had to pivot because of the weather, the night continued as an up-beat, festive, community Christmas celebration.

"We were able to make it just as special as it would've been in Howitt Park," she said.

"We had fairy lights, lanterns, a lots of kids got involved and there were 30 really nice performances from local talent; it was really fun.

"I'm honoured to have the opportunity to do something for the community and make it something everyone could be involved in."

The 200-plus crowd carolled through the evening before Father Christmas dropped by to delight everyone in attendance.

"Santa just poked his head in the door," Vicki said.

"Because we were in the hall, we couldn't see him on his way, so it seemed like he just arrived.

"We sang together with Santa, before he sat out on verandah and handed out lollies to children, who lined up in rain."