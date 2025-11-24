The Alpine Observer and Myrtleford Times' 'Buy Local and Win' Christmas promotion for 2025 commences today.

With only just over four weeks to go until Christmas, local and visiting shoppers can make their shopping lists work for them, as they drop in to local businesses this festive season and tick things off their Christmas lists, to have the chance to win one of three major prizes and dozens of gift cards from participating shops.

A list of all participating businesses will be published each week in print and on the Facebook page, to help readers shop at local stores involved in this year's promotion.

The major prizes up for grabs this year include:

• 1st prize: $2000 first prize voucher at Myrtleford Furnishings and Floors;

• 2nd prize: $800 voucher to spend at Catani Clothing and Strides in Bright; and

• 3rd prize: Billy Button Wines Prize pack valued at over $500.

There are also loads of $100 vouchers from participating businesses in the prize pool, available to anyone - simply by buying at nearby businesses and supporting local this festive season.

Shoppers can enter the draw this year by scanning the QR codes on site at participating businesses.

The promotion runs from today until Wednesday, 19 December.