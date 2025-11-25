Ahead of the opening of the annual Bright Boxing Day waterslide, the Bright Rotary Club is seeking community volunteers to assist with operations throughout the Christmas and school holiday period.

A cornerstone of Bright's summer tourism offerings, the waterslide has raised more than $1 million dollars since its establishment, as the slide attracts crowds of local families and visitors, which contributes significantly to the town's holiday season appeal, with all proceeds reinvested into community projects through the Rotary Club of Bright.

"We're lucky to have a great group of 'Friends of the Rotary' volunteers who come back year after year," Rotarian and waterslide operations coordinator, Allan Poyner said.

"But we need more hands to share the load during the busy school holiday period.

"It's a fun way to be involved in something which really matters to our community by helping to run an attraction both locals and tourists genuinely love."

Two volunteer shifts are available each day throughout the holidays, with one Rotarian scheduled on every shift.

Volunteers are required to hold a current Working with Children Check.

As recognition for their contribution, family members of volunteers receive complimentary waterslide access whilst on their shift.

"Anyone who would like to assist, but are not a 'Friend of the Rotary' as such, please reach out," Mr Poyner said.

"Our waterslide fundraising goal for this year is $50,000; all of that goes back into the community, either to a sporting group or someone in need in our area.

"The club itself get six letters each month asking for help, so it would be great to give back to those in need."

Interested community members are invited to contact Allan Poyner at: waterslide@brightrotary.org.au or call: 0418 993 191.

People who are interested in becoming a Rotary member are also invited to reach out.

The waterslide opens Friday, 26 December and will run until end of January 2026.