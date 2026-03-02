This weekend's Brighter Days Festival is set to light up Bright across three huge days as it brings together big-name headline acts for an incredible lineup of family-friendly fun, in the name of children's charities.

Brighter Days vice-president, Jason Reid, was among locals helping prepare the site at Pioneer Park over the weekend and said preparations were well in hand.

"All our sponsors, supporters and helpers in the lead up to this year's festival have been incredible," he said.

"The Alpine Shire's been excellent and lots of volunteers have already asked what can they do to help before Friday, when the gates open.

"Some of our volunteers have flown all the way from Queensland, as well as arriving from Melbourne and Geelong along with the locals who have been dropping by all week to help set up: they're all pretty dedicated.

"There's one kilometre of fencing planned for this year, plus the stage to assemble and other features to install.

"Some of our volunteers, Cole McQuinn (from Cole McQuinn Electrical) and the Mount Hotham Lift Company, have donated generators which make up to $50,000 worth of power infrastructure to get the event running.

"Active Mechanical Access have donated the use of their light towers, driving all the way from Melbourne to help install them.

"That's the level of commitment these businesses have for the Brighter Days Festival, because they want to help sick kids.

"We're keeping an eye on the weather, but it all looks good: it hasn't rained on us any year we've run it, yet."

For the first time since the move from Howitt Park in 2020, the Pioneer Park Festival Precinct will be open free to the public between 8am and 1pm this Saturday and Sunday, following Friday's launch, which makes the perfect chance for families to experience the magic.

After 1pm, a valid wristband is required to remain in the precinct.

Kids can enjoy carnival rides, pony rides, games, activities, food trucks and bustling market stalls.

The ever-popular silent disco will return, alongside live and local music on the 3AW stage from 9am to 1pm, plus Darren James’ 3AW Weekend Breakfast show broadcasting live between 6am and midday.

Families can explore, play and soak up the festival atmosphere in this relaxed, welcoming environment.

Saturday morning also features the 'Cooper Card Run', with motorbikes departing at 10am, followed by 'Cruise for a Cure' at 10:30am, showcasing a spectacular lineup of classic cars heading off for the Dederang Pub.

Families can bring their bikes along and join the the free 'Pedal to Punkah' ride, which departs the precinct at 11am on Saturday, to reach the Porepunkah Pub (and enjoy some free pancakes) before turning back.

On Sunday, the market begins at 8am alongside the 'Bike and Car Show ‘N Shine' from 8:30am.

'The Amazing Chase' team challenge kicks off with registrations from 9am, which is free to enter and packed with fantastic prizes.

Beyond the family precinct, the main stage will host an outstanding lineup of Australian music icons, with a full program of performances across all three days.

The Wolfe Brothers are set to take to the stage on Friday night, while Saturday features headliners Kate Ceberano, Daryl Braithwaite and Chocolate Starfish.

Sunday wraps up in style with Reece Mastin, Leo Sayer and the Screamin’ Eagles leading the bill, with many more acts performing across the weekend.

The Brighter Days festival is set to run this Friday, 6 to Sunday 8 March at Pioneer Park in Bright.

For more information and to secure this year's tickets, visit: brighterdays.org.au.

Traffic Changes:

Friday: 3pm to 11pm, Saturday & Sunday: 8am to 10pm

Coronation Avenue: (Mystic Lane to Hawthorn Lane has reduced speed zones, detour via Churchill Avenue)

Cobden Street: (at Hawthorn Lane: road closed, traffic marshal onsite)

Pioneer Lane: (Hawthorn Lane to Coronation Avenue: closed to through-traffic, local access only via Cobden Street- local and authorised vehicles only).