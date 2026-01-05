Where do you live?

We're from Albury.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

Two or three times a year, but we'd like to visit more often.

What do you do for a living?

D: I'm a bricklayer and personal trainer.

I: I work at a jewellery store as a retail manager.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I: I like dancing. We love days like this; having a family day out. Honey likes spending time with us, going on walks, swimming and eating treats.

D: I like boxing and fitness and spending time with my family.

What do you think makes the area unique?

D: The scenery's awesome here; the hills and river. It's relaxing for a day trip.

I: It's more secluded; the river isn't as packed with people as it is at home. Its's a great country town. We love the Christmas shop here, that's one of the reasons we keep coming back.

What would you change about the area?

D: We wouldn't change anything.

I: Bright has everything you could need.