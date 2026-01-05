A record crowd of around 4000 people helped the Myrtleford Lions club make history with the staging of the 70th Golden Spurs Rodeo at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve on boxing Day.

There was non-stop action from 11am through until closing at 10pm in what was a spectacular event for the town and wider North East community.

"It was an amazing day which saw some great competition out in the arena," Myrtleford Lions rodeo committee president, Ben Browne said.

"You really felt the energy from both the participants and the crowd alike.

"I was really proud of what we were able to accomplish this year and it would not have been able to happen without the work put in by the Lions club members, the generous time donated by a host of volunteers on the day and the wonderful support from our sponsors.

"Of course none of this is possible without the people showing up in force to attend the event...both Myrtleford's community members and folks who traveled to our town to see it."

The rodeo attracted locals and tourists from around Australia and saw record attendance amidst a day of stellar weather.

“It was very hot in the sun, but a very good, family day out," spectator Bec Loveridge said.

“The girls had a blast; they went right down to the front fence to watch the action and also had a go on the mechanical bull ride."

Following 18 competition categories, Clay Bush emerged as the winner of the 'Gold Spurs'; Dusty McPhee claimed the 'Silver Spurs'; and Jhett Diplock-Barron won the 'Open Bull Ride Challenge'.

One highlight of the day occurred during the halftime break with Wangaratta's Tup Forge, the world's champion female ranch bronc rider, putting on an exhibition for the crowd, followed by an interview.

Members of the Myrtleford Swim Club were on site to assist with the clean-up and collect bottles to recycle, to make sure the recreation reserve was all ready to go for the Myrtleford Bush Market the following week.