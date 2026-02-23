The Sustainable Upper Ovens (SUO) environmental action group is encouraging the community to make use of a Pharmacycle collection box installed at the Bright Pharmacy for the collection and recycling of the mixed-material pill blister packs.

This 'Plasticwise' collection service is designed to gather non-recyclable pill packets, which are composed of combined aluminium and plastic packaging, to save them from ending up in ordinary rubbish bins.

"We are very grateful to Community Bank Bright and the pharmacy for making this possible," SUO 'Plasticwise' organiser, Petula Edwards said.

"It is really important for pill blister packs - which are made completely out of aluminium foil - to be disposed of properly.

"If you are disposing of them at home crush them into a ball, wrap in used foil and placed in your yellow recycling bin.

"Alternatively, they can be inserted inside an aluminium drinks can: all of which is aluminium and therefore recyclable, through the council bin system."

The Pharmacycle box was installed at the Bright Pharmacy in December 2025, with the cost of blister pack collection, delivery and processing donated by Community Bank Bright (CBB).

"Through our community investment program, the branch is proud to be able to support local initiatives like the foil blister pack recycling program, aimed at reducing waste in our community," CBB branch manager, Mark Ditcham said.

"Sustainable change really does begin at the grassroots level and we look forward to seeing the impact this program can have."

Pharmacist, Alistair Robertson said it has been wonderful for the Bright Pharmacy to come onboard the Pharmacycle community recycling program.

"There’s too much waste in our modern-day societies and something little such as this can help make a big difference," he said.

"I urge the community to take up the opportunity to recycle medication blister foils for use in another way, rather than ending up in landfill."

Ms Edwards invites any other members of the public who are passionate about the environment and want to reduce the use of plastics and fight climate change to join SUO.

"We need more active members to help," she said.

"SUO comprises of Energy Resilience, the Dish Pig to reduce the use of single cups, the Bright Community Garden and Clothes Swap.

"If you have any questions or ideas, let us know by emailing: info@sustainableupperovens.org.au ."

The North East Waste-Wise Alliance, which includes members from Oxley, Beechworth, Wangaratta, Yackandandah and Benalla, is another environmental group who meet regularly throughout the year and share ideas on reducing waste and the use of plastics.