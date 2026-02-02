The 1st Myrtleford Scout Group is looking ahead to the 2026 Scouting year; promising a year full of exciting activities, new challenges and unforgettable experiences.

Group leader, Bernadette Hays said Scouting is about so much more than camping, knots, and badges: the Scout movement is about building participants' confidence, personal growth, teamwork and strong friendships, while developing a real connection to the local community.

“With families increasingly looking for meaningful, real-world connections for their children, Scouts offer the perfect opportunity to get outside, set new goals and build confidence,” Bernadette said.

“It’s a chance for young people to grow, discover new skills and have fun along the way.”

“Scouts learn how to work together, become leaders and support one another, all while making memories to last a lifetime.

“Whether we’re hiking, learning outdoor skills, or helping out in the community; we focus on having fun while doing it.”

The 1st Myrtleford Scout Group welcomes young people aged five and over, with no previous experience needed: only curiosity, enthusiasm and a willingness to give things a go.

“It’s time to get outside, learn new skills and start your next big adventure,” Bernadette said.

Families can try Scouts with a free three-week trial at the Myrtleford Scout Group and see why so many families choose Scouts for outdoor fun and real-life skills.

For more information or to sign up, visit: scoutsvictoria.com.au and search for 1st Myrtleford, or another Scout group in your local area.

Follow the Myrtleford group on social media to see what they’ve been up to, or ring Bernadette on: 0438 403 068 for more information.