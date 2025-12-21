It's full-steam-ahead for Myrtleford Lions Club's Golden Spurs Rodeo, which will celebrate 70 years of bull-riding action and daring displays of horsemanship at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve this Boxing Day.

Golden Spurs Rodeo committee president, Ben Browne, said preparations are going well ahead of the big day, with the weekend weather to clear up in time for the afternoon of action.

"It looks like we've got pretty good ticket numbers this year," he said.

"We run a full points rodeo: bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback, rope and tie, team roping, ladies barrel race, junior barrel race and steer wrestling.

"We've also now confirmed Tup Forge (from Oxley), the world's top female bronc rider will now be doing a ride during the dinner break, to promote the sport.

"She is more than welcome to be a part of our 70th anniversary event."

Mr Browne said over the last five or six years, the bull-ride shoot out started off as a $2000 winner-takes-all event, but increases by $2000 every year when the title is not claimed.

"This year we were up to $12,000 and we thought as it's our 70th year and to attract more bull-riders, we've actually increased that up to $15,000," he said.

"We wouldn't be able to do so if we didn't have our amazing sponsors [who support] the whole rodeo."

Something else new this year, is an upgrade to the sound system to improve the sound quality for the crowd.

Gates will open at 11am for junior and second division events and the main program starts at 4pm and goes until 10.30pm.

Big screen replays will ensure no-one misses out on any of the day’s excitement.

The rodeo will host food stalls which will be available throughout the day, with the event maintaining a strict no-BYO alcohol or glass policy - all eskies will be inspected by security on arrival.

Patrons are urged to bring their own chair, warm jacket or blanket for the late evening, with passes available to get these items from your car if necessary.

Tickets are listed as adults $40, teenagers (13-17) $25, children (7-12) $15, children six years and under free, family bundle $90 (two adults, two children/teenagers).

For more information, visit: https://www.myrtlefordrodeo.com.au.