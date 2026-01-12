The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) has activated its Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) to provide immediate, farmer-led support to producers impacted by the catastrophic bushfires burning across Victoria.

With a State of Disaster declared across 18 local government areas, more than 300,000 hectares burnt, and farmers reporting devastating losses of livestock, homes, equipment and fodder, the VFF is calling on all Australians to support the recovery by donating and lending a helping hand to the DRF.

VFF vice-president Peter Star, who has been on the ground leading a CFA strike team responding to the Walwa fire in Victoria’s north-west, said the impacts being felt by farming communities are enormous.

“I’ve seen firsthand the devastation these fires are causing to farming families across Victoria,” he said.

“Farmers have lost everything, from homes, sheds, fencing, livestock, and the fodder they need to keep their animals alive.

"The scale of what we’re dealing with is devastating and we’re still in the middle of it.

“The VFF Disaster Relief Fund exists precisely for moments like this.

"It allows us to get funds directly into the hands of affected farmers quickly, without the red tape.”

Mr Star said the VFF DRF is a registered charity and donations are 100 per cent tax deductible.

He said every dollar donated goes towards helping farming families get back on their feet, by providing grants to farmers who have suffered loss, supporting the replacement of fencing, infrastructure, fodder and equipment, as well as meeting basic household needs.

Donations can be made online at www.vff.org.au/donations or by cheque made out to ‘VFF Disaster Relief Fund’ to the Victorian Farmers Federation, 24 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000.