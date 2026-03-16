Hundreds of adventurers converged at the Mount Buffalo Caravan Park in Porepunkah last week, for the annual Titanium Caravans' National Owners' Rally.

Officially running from Thursday 12 to Sunday, 15 March, participants got settled in and were able to explore nearby Bright and surrounds, participate in a 4x4 tour of the region and a golf adventure, go mountain bike riding, swim in the Buckland River and more.

Titanium Caravans CEO Jason Grech said there was no thought of changing venues for this year's gathering.

"Bright and district has so much to offer," he said.

"It's so hard to find somewhere to suit everyone: we use 30 cabins here for half of our staff and anyone who has a caravan on order.

"Everyone's here for the weekend, but you'll notice around half of the people will stay on until Monday and it will take a while for everyone to leave.

"You might see 10 to 15 per cent of people still here just enjoying Bright."

Titanium Caravans general manager Josh Gibson said he was looking forward to trivia night, with approximately $35,000 worth of prizes on offer.

He said the rally was about giving back to the people who have chosen a Titanium caravan, to say thank you and bring their community together for the family-friendly event.

"It's a great thing we bring to the town each year; filling out the caravan park, helping to drive some more people through town and help the economy and local operators," Mr Gibson said.

"We're super excited to have people here from all over Australia to come and visit Bright."

Ben and Debbie Forster, with Bessie the Staffie-Mastiff and Alice the one-eyed Jack Russell-Pug, from the mid-north of New South Wales were enjoying their first rally since purchasing their caravan in early February.

"We bought a caravan because we are going to sell our home and live on the road, so we picked a quality one," he said.

Geoff and Kaye McIntosh also attended their first rally, with their first Titanium caravan in tow, which they bought because of Titanium's good reputation.

"We've had caravans for years," Geoff said.

"My family had one when I was a kid, so it's what I'm used to.

"We'll certainly come back by ourselves another time."