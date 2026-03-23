Plans are advancing for a new public amenities block in the heart of Tawonga South.

Alpine Shire Council said building renders and site concept designs are in development and will be released for community feedback as part of the next phase of engagement.

Council said provisions have been made for the estimated construction costs, as part of the draft budget being considered for the 2026/27 Budget.

It said usage figures from the temporary toilet arrangements installed during last winter (and those planned again for the upcoming winter period) are being reviewed to help determine the level of demand the new facility will need to accommodate during peak visitation.

Council is also assessing the feasibility of incorporating a Changing Places facility - to support people with high support needs - into the design.

The Tawonga South community has been calling for the provision of public toilets, increased parking and a picnic area within the town’s main business area for a number of years.

Council received a petition containing 837 signatures in February 2018 and agreed to investigate options to develop new public toilets in Tawonga South, acknowledging there were limited options for council owned or managed land available.

In August 2023, council committed to the purchase of section of vacant land at 244-252 Kiewa Valley Highway in Tawonga South in order to establish the new amenities and associated infrastructure.