Social media
Home page>Sport>Netball>Whorouly’s Invincibles: ...
Netball

Whorouly’s Invincibles: Lions A grade cap off the perfect season

<p>NUMBER ONE: Whorouly\\'s A grade premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>NUMBER ONE: Whorouly\\'s A grade premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

NUMBER ONE: Whorouly's A grade premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers

The reigning champs threw everything at them late, but Whorouly’s class came to the fore
Bailey Zimmermann
September 14, 2026 • 04:00
Updated, September 14, 2026 • 04:44

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Warm weather throws ice on season

Warm weather throws ice on season
Warm weather throws ice on season
News

Some light, in wake of local despair over Nepal disaster

Some light, in wake of local despair over Nepal disaster
Some light, in wake of local despair over Nepal disaster
Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026

Kings of the jungle once more, Whorouly seal gritty grand final win