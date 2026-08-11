Just one win stands between Whorouly’s A grade side and a massive achievement not many teams are capable of - the perfect home and away season.

The Lions took their regular season record to 17-0 on Saturday after knocking off Bright 65-19 at Whorouly Recreation Reserve.

While the scoreboard may indicate sheer dominance from the outset, Lions coach Kelly Cousins said it was a remarkably tough game.

“It was a tough, physical match, and the scoreboard didn’t truly reflect the intensity of the contest,” she said.

“Bright were hard at the ball, so we had to absorb plenty of pressure.

“I thought we were really seamless in attack, we rolled through a few different combinations in our front end, and it was great to see how well the group connected, regardless of who was on the court.

“Zoe [Lawson] provided excellent speed and drive out in WA, and I was impressed with her timing and ability to hit circle edge consistently.

“Defensively, I thought the team as a collective was outstanding in withstanding Bright’s repeated efforts to work the ball into the goal circle.

“Laura [Keighran], Jess [Allen] and Sally [Wood] were dominant in the goal ring and gave their opponents very few opportunities.

“Abbey Forrest was dominant under the post, shooting an impressive 56 goals and at 93 per cent.

“Laura was at her usual best in GK, taking numerous high flying intercepts, while Jane-Maree [Fitzpatrick] was tireless in WD, consistently applying pressure and doing an outstanding job shutting down her opponent.”

Cousins said despite their stellar record this season, there was still plenty to work on heading into finals.

“We had a slight drop off in the second quarter, where our execution wasn’t as clean or consistent as we would have liked,” she said.

“To compete with the top sides, we know it takes a full four-quarter effort, so we’ll keep challenging ourselves to maintain intensity and stay composed with our decision making.”

To complete the clean sweep, the Lions head down the highway to Benalla to take on the All Blacks in round 20.

“We’ll be looking to maintain our momentum heading into the final game of the season,” Cousins said.

“Benalla are always tough opponents, and when their shooters are firing, they can be difficult to stop, particularly with their ability to shoot from long range and limit defensive opportunities.

“Our main focus will be putting together a strong four-quarter effort and ensuring we execute our game plan consistently.”

With the bye in round 20, Bright end their season with a record of 4-14, finishing either eighth or ninth on the ladder, depending on other results this weekend.

In other grades, Whorouly claimed victory in B grade (60-33) and under 15s (53-28), while Bright picked up wins in B reserve (46-44) and under 17s (26-22).