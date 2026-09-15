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Whorouly bounce back in B grade, Bombers go two from five

<p>HAPPY DAYS: Ebony Newton and the Lions celebrate at the final horn of the B grade. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>HAPPY DAYS: Ebony Newton and the Lions celebrate at the final horn of the B grade. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

HAPPY DAYS: Ebony Newton and the Lions celebrate at the final horn of the B grade. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers

Benalla’s win in the 15 and under broke Whorouly and Bonnie Doon run of premierships on court
Bailey Zimmermann
September 15, 2026 • 03:00
Updated, September 15, 2026 • 05:55

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