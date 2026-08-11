Just two rounds remain for Myrtleford’s A grade netball squad, after the Saints were outworked in the second half by a determined North Albury at McNamara Reserve on Saturday.

Despite keeping pace with the Hoppers through the first two quarters and trailing by a goal at the half, the Saints fell away in the 12-goal loss, 45-57.

It was goal for goal for most of the first half, with the Saints standing firm against the finals-bound Hoppers.

However, as the game wore on, the Saints started slowing down, and North Albury was good enough to take full advantage.

A 10 goal to 14 third term opened up some space, and the Hoppers powered to victory, outscoring the Saints by seven goals through the fourth quarter to sew up the match.

Coach Olivia La Spina said there was plenty to like from the performance.

“I thought the girls started the game super strong and full of intensity on the weekend,” she said.

“We had a really strong focus on starting the first quarter well, and on the back of our win last week and they executed beautifully.

“I thought our attack end, led by Lily Davis in C, set the tone for a really strong pace and drive, and Zahra Hazeldine once again stepped up into A grade and was so confident under the post with 32 goals.

“Our defence end really stood tall against really strong and accurate defenders.

“Gemma Corcoran also stepped up into A grade this week in Jorja Reidy's absence and was so strong in WD and slotted in seamlessly.

“Overall, we probably fatigued for a few patches in the second half which lost us the momentum, but we were really proud of the output considering we were up against a strong side who are heading towards finals.”

The Saints sit eighth on the ladder, and will play out their last two rounds with a view of building for the future.

La Spina announced last week this season would be her final as head coach of the Saints, citing a desire to get some fresh ideas into the squad and focus on her growing family.

“I always thought four years was a good stint before the girls may need a fresh voice and new ideas,” she said.

“I'm having my second child towards the end of the year as well, so having a growing family is certainly the main reason for my decision.

“It's a big job and you need someone who can give 100 per cent of themselves to the players and the club.

“I've absolutely loved the role, and think the club is in strong place moving forward - especially with the depth of juniors moving through the senior ranks.

“I will certainly still be around the club and most likely will step into some role again at another point in time but I'm looking forward to getting back playing next year with a few less commitments and time to put into my own game and fitness.”

In other matches from the weekend, got in by 24 goals in B grade (58-34) and C grade (52-28), the under 17s won 60-14, while the under 15s went down 30-37.

The Saints head off for their last away game this weekend, heading to Martin Park to play Wodonga Bulldogs.