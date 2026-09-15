Hawks soar late to tame Lions in midday show decider

North Wangaratta held their nerves in a tense final quarter as they took home the O&K reserves premiership over Whorouly on Saturday by 35 points. In front of a strong contingent of Hawks fans at midday at WJ Findlay Oval, the brown and gold jumped out of the gates to kick the game’s first four goals and put the minor premier Lions on the back foot in the first half. Chances did come Whorouly’s way late in the second quarter, with Matthew Charleston getting them on the board, but they were unable to capitalise on their dominance. The same trend continued at the start of the second half, as Whorouly struggled in front of goal until late majors by Ryley Skahill and Zac Bladon roared the Lions back to within a goal at the last change of ends. It would be as close as Whorouly would get though as North Wangaratta outlasted Whorouly’s attacking surges and put the game away with four last quarter goals. Despite having the same number of scoring shots, the Lions were wasteful in front of goal and it would come back to hurt them as the Hawks piled on the goals in the last. It would be the first Hawks reserves flag since 2012, when they also beat the Lions. Tyler Nanson was best on ground kicking two sealing goals late in the last quarter and wreaking havoc up forward.