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Hawks soar late to tame Lions in midday show decider

<p>FLYING HIGH: The North Wangaratta reserves premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>FLYING HIGH: The North Wangaratta reserves premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

FLYING HIGH: The North Wangaratta reserves premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers

A four-goal to nothing fourth quarter claimed the reserves premiership for North Wangaratta
Bailey Zimmermann
September 15, 2026 • 03:00
Updated, September 15, 2026 • 05:56

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