MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday 9 August

Coles Stableford & Super 6 AMCR 71 AWCR

A Grade Winner: David Rowe (9) 35 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Jason Gilbert (12) 34 pts.

B Grade Winner: Paul Cowman (19) 35 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Phil Balchin (22) 31 pts.

Ladies Winner: Angela Bishop (18) 32 pts. Ladies Runner Up: Suzette Kelly (39) 26 pts.

Super 6 Winner: Kelvin Wallace (15) 15 pts. Super 6 Runner Up: Jason Gilbert (12) 14 pts.

Ball Winners: D Clark 32, I Giovannoni 31, B Piazza 31, P Veldman 30, T Batt 29, D Jackson 29.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: George Browne, 4th 2nd Shot: Brad Piazza, 8th: David Rowe, 14th: Angela Bishop and Barrie Bynon.

Raffle Winner: Kelvin Wallace.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Robert Wheeler 19 pts c/b.

Thursday 6 August

Jo Ross Jackson Hearing - Pinehurst/Chapman - AWCR 74

Winner: Marnie Broz and Fay McLees (26) 101/75. Runner Up: Angela O'Shaughnessy and Denis O'Donohue (24.5) 101/76.5.

NTPs - 1st: Vanessa Ivone, 14th: Marnie Broz.

Wednesday 5 August

Jo Ross Jackson Hearing Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Karl O'Shaughnessy (12) 36 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Paul Tanner (19) 32 pts.

Ball Winners: S Piddington 30.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Ichlis Giovannoni, 4th 2nd Shot: Paul Tanner, 14th: Paul Tanner.

Tuesday 4 August

Drummond Golf Monthly Medal - Jo Ross Jackson Hearing Stroke - AWCR 74

Winner: Carolyn Prowse (30) 109/79. Runner Up: Marnie Broz (21) 101/80.

Ball Winner: Liz Orton, Angela Bishop.

NTPs - 1st: Carolyn Prowse, 14th: Marnie Broz.

Putting: Kerry Chapman and Judy Bynon 30 putts.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The ladies of the Mount Beauty Golf Club played their Par 3 course on Wednesday 5 August which was won by Gayle Jennings from Ute Svoboda.

The ladies played 18 holes on Saturday 8 August which was won by Jooyon Kang-Redmond with 27 points from Gayle Jennings with 22 points.

The men played Par on Saturday 8 August which was won by Ron Gallagher with +3 from Roger Church and Tristan Hall with their +1s.

A score of -1 got Andrew Greenfield a ball, while -2 got Rick Biesboer a ball.

NTP on the seventh was Dave Browning, the ninth was Tristan Hall, the 17th, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Allan Retallick, while the money on the 18th was won by a visitor from Belvoir GC in Bendigo, Carolyn McGurk.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

We all realise that it’s been rather cold in Bright over the past couple of weeks, but we need to consider that there are other places much colder than where we play.

Take for instance, did you know that, in 1995 the Antarctic Open was played at McMurdo Station during the 1994-1995 season?

Organised by MaryAnn Sullivan, a recreation specialist, the course is mapped out each year by scientists and researchers, and officially named, the McMurdo Station Golf Course.

Fluorescent golf balls are used, and the course is entirely made of snow and ice.

Now back to reality, Sunday 2 August, open to all golfers, Stableford competition.

Winner was Doug Paton, 11 H/C 36 pts and ball winners were James Paton 35 pts and Tristan Armstrong 33 pts C/B.

Monday 3 August, Veteran’s Stableford competition.

Winner: John Treyvaud 30 H/C 39 pts. Runner up: Ray Borschmann 21 H/C 33 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Rod Brown, 6th: Rod Brown, 11th: Greg Dawson.

Thursday 6 August, men’s Stableford competition.

A field of 34 players braved the cold conditions, but that didn’t seem to affect the scores.

Winner: Ben Shuey 24 H/C 41 pts. Runner up: Heath Thompson 8 H/C 39 pts C/B. Third: Andrew Badrock 12 H/C 39 pts. Fourth: Phillip O’Neill 7 H/C 39 pts.

Ball winners: Doug Badrock 37 pts C/B, Ray Borschmann 37 pts, Rod Brown 36 pts, Paul Duff 36 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Phil O’Neill, 6th: John O’Shea, 11th: Greg Dawson, 16th: Doug Badrock.

The NAGA went to John Forbes with a very respectable 27pts, and the Chicken Winner was Ben Shuey with very fine 25 pts.

Friday 7 August, 9-hole Stableford competition.

Winner: Roschelle Harrison 21 pts. Runner up: Kate Duff 20 pts.

NTPs - 11th: Lucy Leggert.

Saturday 8 August, 4 BBB Stableford competition.

A total of 44 players teed off and the winners and grinners were: Shaun Paul and Jason Filippi 42 pts, Andrew Badrock and Phil Bardsley-Smith 41 pts C/B, Greg Dawson and Nick Aloizos 41 pts.

Ball winners: Anne Quenby and Noreen Treyvaud 40 pts C/B, Ken Bailey and Paul Duff 40 pts C/B, Tina Cook and Lauren Velicki 40 pts, Mark Frost and Johnnie Ocean 39 pts C/B John Treyvaud and David Foxley 39 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Lauren Velicki, 6th: Adam Benincasa, 11th: David Webb, 16th: Johnnie Ocean.

The Member’s draw went to Craig Williamson who was absent, so it will jackpot to next week.

The NAGA went to a couple of lovely ladies from Myrtleford, Vicki Sims and Liz Hepburn with 32 points, but they did appreciate their Auburn Bowls Club glasses.

The Bright Golf Guru question of the week: if you suddenly found yourself in the bushes, and a snake was between you and your ball, what would you do? A: wait till it moved away, or B: scream and run away telling everyone around you that you had encountered? Something to consider next summer.