Members of the Myrtleford Men's Shed are busy dusting off their fleet of Santa silhouettes in the lead up to this year's festive season.

The town normally features between 40 to 50 hand-crafted and decorated Christmas displays prepared by the men's shed, including Father Christmases, Grinches and Elves, all set to be rolled out during the first week of December.

Myrtleford Men's Shed president, Neville Leonard, said members have done a lot of door-knocking at businesses to find out where the Santas will be situated.

"We have a lot of businesses in Myrtleford engaged this year and beyond," he said.

"Helen Haines' office in Wangaratta usually takes one and the Happy Valley Hotel in Ovens.

"A lot of the bases needed to be strengthened before they go up, because when they're out in the elements, the breeze moves them and it makes them degrade a little."

With only four days until December, treasurer, Clive Walker OAM said the group was working hard to be ready ahead of the festive season.

"We're working on these to build up a bit of Christmas spirit in Myrtleford," he said.

"These displays are a great way to fundraise and help us support the Carols by Candlelight and to also raise a scholarship for students at local schools."

The men's shed scholarships are a way of developing young-people's skillsets, such as their critical thinking and hand-eye coordination skills while ultimately producing something tangible.