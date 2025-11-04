Set on 2.553 acres of low-density residential land, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom brick veneer home offers a blend of comfort, space and outdoor living in Myrtleford.

The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area provides a warm and inviting atmosphere, featuring a well-equipped kitchen with ample bench and cupboard space, an island bench, gas cooktop, bench electric oven + dishwasher.

A wood heater in the living area ensures cozy winters, while indoor blinds provide shade and privacy.

For more formal occasions, the home includes a separate lounge and dining area, with a ceiling fan in the lounge and a split system in the dining space for year-round comfort.

The master suite features a walk-in robe and a private ensuite with a walk-in shower, vanity, and WC.

Bedroom two includes a freestanding wardrobe, while bedrooms three and four offer built-in robes.

All bedrooms contain ceiling fans and double blinds.

The main bathroom is thoughtfully designed with a walk-in shower, full bath, and freestanding double vanity, with a separate WC for added convenience.

A spacious laundry completes the home’s functional layout.

A small study room provides an additional room with extra space for all your office requirements.

Outside, the property boasts an inground mineral salt/chlorinated pool, perfect for summer relaxation.

A sizeable undercover entertaining area is ideal for gatherings, complete with a stone wood fire with flue and an outdoor TV.

The surrounding land is well-utilised, including an open skillion shed with an enclosed area for horses with secure fencing.

For those in need of storage and workspace, the property includes an approx. 7m x 9m shed, a 7m x 7m carport, and a 3m x 7m open skillion shed for extra storage.

There is also a single garage for additional vehicle accommodation.

Double-glazed windows throughout enhance energy efficiency and comfort.

With a wraparound verandah along the front and side of the home, this property offers a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living with a low maintenance garden that gives you plenty of time to enjoy the surrounds.

Close by is a popular swimming hole on the Ovens River.