Tucked away in a peaceful and private setting just moments from Bright’s vibrant town centre, this beautifully light-filled home offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience and lifestyle.



Set on a generous 1,095m2 allotment with direct access to the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail, it’s easy to picture mornings spent cycling into town for coffee, leisurely walks beneath the stunning autumn trees, and evenings gathered on the expansive north-facing deck enjoying dinner with family and friends.



Thoughtfully updated, the property features recently refurbished flooring in the main living areas. The gorgeously renovated bathroom incorporates a discreet and contemporary laundry adding further functionality to the home. Warm timber tones throughout the home and large picture windows create an inviting sense of space and natural light.



The stylish kitchen flows seamlessly into the open-plan living areas complete with brand new slow combustion wood fire, split system heating and cooling, and a heat transfer system servicing the bedrooms for year-round comfort.



Both bedrooms are generously sized and feature built-in robes along with direct external access to private deck areas, creating peaceful retreats immersed in the surrounding greenery.



Outside, established gardens, functional shedding and ample wood storage complement the relaxed alpine atmosphere.



Whether you’re seeking a permanent residence, weekend escape or investment, the property has been operating as a successful holiday rental with strong returns and can be sold as a partly furnished turnkey opportunity or fully vacated if required.