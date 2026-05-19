Set across 72 acres, with an additional 7 acres under lease, 25 Harpers Lane presents a rare opportunity to secure a true alpine lifestyle property just 6km from Bright’s main street.



Private, peaceful and framed by breathtaking valley views, rolling hills and expansive alpine skies, the property offers a genuine sense of escape while remaining moments from Bright’s year-round attractions.



At the heart of the property is a spacious four-bedroom owner’s residence, designed for comfortable family living. Recently renovated bathrooms and laundry, a large verandah and sweeping outlooks create a warm and inviting home base, immersed in the surrounding landscape.



Set amongst lush farmland, the property also features two modern off-grid farm stays, thoughtfully positioned to capture uninterrupted views of Mt Buffalo, Mt Hotham and Mt Feathertop. These purpose built accommodations provide a memorable modern country escape with minimal upkeep for owners.



‘Rosie’s Rest’ offers 1.5 bedrooms, a bathroom, Euro laundry, carport and a generous outdoor area, while ‘Saddler’s Stay’ includes two bedrooms, a bathroom, Euro laundry, a larger outdoor living space and carport. Since launching in June 2023, the accommodation has enjoyed consistent bookings from guests seeking a peaceful regional getaway and interaction with farm animals.



Further enhancing the opportunity, shire-endorsed plans and an approved planning permit are already in place for a third accommodation dwelling. Designed as a three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence with accessibility in mind, this presents a clear pathway to expand the existing offering and increase income potential.



The land itself is equally impressive, divided into eight well-fenced paddocks with quality stockyards and improved pastures. An established hazelnut orchard of approximately 600 trees adds character and productivity, while donkeys and pygmy goats, which form part of the accommodation experience, are included in the sale.



Extensive infrastructure supports both lifestyle and agricultural use, including a hay shed, machinery shed, two workshops, and a bungalow attached to the workshed complete with its own amenities, wood fire and gas connection.



Operating entirely off grid, the property is powered by a substantial solar system supported by two backup generators, delivering independence, efficiency and sustainability.