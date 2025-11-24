A Victorian government-funded pilot Pride in Ageing initiative is seeking local voices in the Alpine Shire to help address social isolation and community disconnection experienced by older LGBTI+ individuals in rural and regional Victoria.

Regional coordinator for the Ovens Murray area, Natalie Gower, is currently engaging with local communities and is calling for input to understand local experiences and needs.

"We are looking to connect with older LGBTI+ people across the Ovens Murray area, to hear their lived experience stories and to listen to what they need to live authentically in a culturally safe community," she said.

"In addition to this, it is essential for us to partner with local councils, service providers, neighbourhood houses, libraries and other community organisations across the region to assist in building safe spaces, inclusive of older LGBTI+ people.

"Switchboard has a long history of connecting people within their community, so we would love for local services and community organisations to reach out and support this program."

Natalie said the Ovens Murray area encompasses many small towns over a large geographical footprint, all with differing environments, challenges and strengths.

"In regional areas, we have wonderful close-knit communities - but that can also mean people worry about being judged or not fitting in.

"Our job is to help create spaces where everyone can truly be themselves.

"We want people to grow older feeling connected, safe and welcome within their local community and to access the services they need, without fear of discrimination or judgement.

"Creating peer-led, safe spaces in the Ovens Murray region, will enable older LGBTI+ people to age well and feel connected to their local community."

For more information, visit switchboard.org.au/prideinageing, for those looking to connect or seeking support, contact Natalie.gower@switchboard.org.au or 0490 130 654.