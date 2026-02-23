Where do you live?

I live in Myrtleford.

How long have you lived in the area?

I was born and bred here.

What do you do for a living?

I'm a teacher and I co-own SportsF1rst in town.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I have too many hobbies, but most of all I like fishing, gardening and anything crafty.

What do you think makes the area unique?

The beautiful surroundings and the fact it's not overly busy. Mount Buffalo is beautiful.

What would you change about the area?

Adding more things for the younger generation. We used to have a movie theatre here in town and there was pinball and other arcade games, but now we need more things for the kids.