Approximately 17 members of the Porepunkah community and volunteers from the Upper Ovens Valley Landcare Group (UOVLG) met at the confluence of the Ovens and Buckland rivers at Porepunkah on Sunday 14 June, for a fine day of tree-planting.

UOVLG president Martyn Paterson said the group of volunteers was not put off by the weather forecast and turned out in force.

"It was a beautiful morning in the sunshine at Porepunkah," he said.

"We had the trees planted, guards and stakes tidied, old plastic corflute replaced and a barbeque and cakes for us all to enjoy at the end of it.

"Thank you to all involved."

The UOVLG's next tree planting day will be on National Tree Day on 19 July.